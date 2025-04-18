Crews respond to small plane crash in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Crews were on the scene of a small plane crash in Alexander County Friday.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reports the crash happened off of Rink Dam Road in Taylorsville.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene Friday afternoon and captured footage of the heavily damaged plane.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a 1947 Pietenpol single-engine plane was attempting to land at a private field when it crashed.

The pilot, 74-year-old Gregory Alan Deal, and a passenger were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said they have secured the scene, and the FAA will conduct an investigation.

