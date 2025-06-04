Crickets released in protest disrupt Mecklenburg County Commission meeting

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Commission meeting was disrupted by protestors of the Central Piedmont Community College Law Enforcement Training Center Tuesday night.

Allegedly someone released crickets inside the chamber.

The meeting then had to pause while a member of the cleaning crew came in to vacuum them up.

Witnesses told Channel 9’s Joe Bruno that the crickets were everywhere.

The protesters were eventually escorted out, and the meeting resumed.

Commissioners released a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“Mecklenburg County condemns any inappropriate or out-of-order comments, or other disruptive tactics, during Board of County Commissioners’ meetings or any other public meeting. Civil public participation is a bedrock of democracy. The Board has made it clear that the abuse of public participation will not be tolerated.“

