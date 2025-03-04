‘Crisis level’: Charlotte animal shelter waiving adoption fees this week

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control announced Tuesday that space is “at a crisis level” at two shelters in the metro.

To help, officials said both the main location on Byrum Drive and the satellite location on Toomey Avenue are waiving adoption fees through Sunday, March 9, for anyone who donates to their shelter programs.

Animal Care said 33 dogs entered the shelter on Monday and there are only 13 open kennels, which will fill quickly.

You can also help by sponsoring a dog’s adoption on their website, officials said.

Last week, the Byrum Drive location changed its weekend hours to better accommodate the public and enhance adoption and fostering opportunities.

Officials said the change in hours was aimed at making the shelter more accessible during the days with the highest foot traffic, encouraging more community members to visit, adopt, and foster animals.

Programs such as Staycations and Daycations are also available, which allow residents to take a shelter dog home for up to five days or a few hours, respectively.

Animal Care said these programs provide dogs with a break from the kennels and help the shelter learn more about the animals.

