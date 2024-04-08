Crowds gather across North Carolina to watch solar eclipse

NORTH CAROLINA — It’s eclipse day across North America.

In North Carolina, crowds already started forming Monday morning to view the celestial event.

Monday morning started with some rain, but people at Grandfather Mountain kept their fingers crossed that the weather would clear by the time of the eclipse. The cloud coverage and rain could make it difficult to see.

Lines had already formed when people showed up in the morning. The first 100 people at the main gate got a free pair of solar eclipse glasses.

Visitors hoped to watch the eclipse from more than 5,000 feet in the air.

People at Grandfather Mountain should expect to see 87% coverage during the eclipse. The peak will be around 3 p.m.

Gastonia museum

At the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, a science educator spoke to Severe Weather Center 9′s Joe Puma about what to expect to see in the Carolinas.

We’re not in the path of totality. Instead, there will be about an 83% occlusion of the sun by the moon.

Make sure if you’re watching the eclipse, you’re wearing solar eclipse glasses. If you don’t have a pair, you can also make a pinhole projector to view the event.

Channel 9 Video Vault: May 30, 1984 annular solar eclipse

