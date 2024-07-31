Customers aren’t only ones upset with York County builder facing charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Customers aren’t the only ones upset with a York County builder Action 9′s been investigating for more than a year and a half.

Deputies arrested Christian Novellino in December and charged him with 20 counts of breach of trust.

Novellino ran businesses that included Constructing Up and Pillar Custom Homes. Customers say he took their money but didn’t do the work, and they’re not the only ones upset with Novellino.

When a builder leaves a vacant lot or an eyesore in a neighborhood, it can be frustrating for the people already living in that community. Those people include John Jimenez.

“If the land’s undeveloped and it’s not kept up, then people don’t want to live near that type of property,” Jimenez said. “It’s an eyesore and it’s an opportunity missed for somebody to buy and build a nice house on it.”

Jimenez lives in Herron Cove near one of the lots the builder owns. Not far away, in the Irongate neighborhood, the company owns three properties. In Magnolia: Four. In Sanders Landing: Five.

There’s no telling what will happen to any of these sites now. Neighbors are afraid they’ll be stuck with them for a while, and they’re worried about the look and their property values.

Plus, Jimenez says he sits on his homeowners association board and that the builder hasn’t paid HOA dues like it should. He said the neighborhood is missing out on roughly $800 per year.

If a builder abandons a project in your neighborhood, it can be a tough situation. Here’s where you can look for answers:

If there’s an HOA, see if the rules give you any options.

Talk to the city or county (elected officials and planning or neighborhood services staff).

See if the state agency that oversees builders has any suggestions.

