Cut wedding costs: Tips to save thousands on your big day

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The average cost of a wedding is $33,000 and cost $284 per guest, according to The Knot, a celebration planning company.

“We’ve got the river right here, and the Catawba Lands Conservancy here,” said Cyndi Dellinger, the executive director of The Laboratory Mill.

The large event venue in Lincolnton is a bonus for couples who get married in the suburbs, she said.

“Generally, anything outside of a major city is going to be cheaper than inside the city,” Dellinger said. “So, for a short drive, you can probably take thousands off the venue alone.”

Katie Greder, with the wedding resource site, Charlotte Bride Guide, said couples provide wedding favors, including bubbles, matches, and candles, but many of the guests forget about them and don’t take them.

“Even on a smaller scale, weddings can be expensive,” Greder said.

Another option is to hire a content creator instead of a videographer, so couples can get videos shot on the creator’s smartphone sent to them within hours.

The price tag is lower since it requires less editing and equipment.

Greder said buying decor could be cheaper than renting and vice versa.

“Whether that’s renting silk or wood, florals, or repurposing florals for maybe the ceremony to the reception or bridesmaid bouquets to centerpieces, there are lots of opportunities there to reuse what we’ve already paid for,” Greder said.

Charlotte Bride Guide states you can save money by picking a venue, which allows you to pick your own vendors, including the Pleasant Grove Farm in northwest Charlotte. That way you can spend more in the areas that are more important to you and save on the others.

“If food is more important than photography, then when you are setting your budget at the beginning, you want to allot more money for that,” Greder said.

Dellinger said at The Laboratory Mill, couples can save $1,000 by picking a date in the off season or one that’s within four months of the date.

Weekday weddings also come with discounts.

Dellinger’s No. 1 tip is to calculate a budget and stick with it.

