Daughter of ex-NASCAR driver laid to rest after Statesville plane crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Photos: Greg Biffle and family CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 13: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) (L) poses with Honorary Starter, former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Greg Biffle and his daughter Emma Elizabeth Biffle during the drivers meeting prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 13, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Friends and loved ones said goodbye to the daughter of Greg Biffle Sunday afternoon.

Biffle, his wife Cristina, his two children Ryder and Emma, and three others died in a plane crash at the Statesville Airport on Dec. 18.

Emma’s funeral was Sunday at the Cain Center in Cornelius.

There will be a public remembrance for Greg Biffle at Bojangles Coliseum on Jan. 16.

Federal investigators to provide update after jet crash kills Greg Biffle, family

