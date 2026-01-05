Daughter of ex-NASCAR driver laid to rest after Statesville plane crash

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Friends and loved ones said goodbye to the daughter of Greg Biffle Sunday afternoon.
Biffle, his wife Cristina, his two children Ryder and Emma, and three others died in a plane crash at the Statesville Airport on Dec. 18.
MORE COVERAGE:
- Ex-NASCAR driver Biffle known for quiet charity work
- NTSB: Unknown who was piloting jet that killed ex-NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, 6 others
- NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, family dead in Statesville plane crash
Emma’s funeral was Sunday at the Cain Center in Cornelius.
There will be a public remembrance for Greg Biffle at Bojangles Coliseum on Jan. 16.
WATCH: Federal investigators to provide update after jet crash kills Greg Biffle, family
©2026 Cox Media Group