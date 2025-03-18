Daughter has questions after new details in mother’s disappearance from Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A daughter is desperate for answers after she just learned her mother was found dead in a Gastonia park four years after disappearing from their home in Kings Mountain.

“I think about her almost every day, she was always so bright and funny and joyful,” Katira Burris told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon.

Burris said that feeling went away when her mother, Angela Burris, vanished in April of 2021. She was last seen getting into a car at her family’s home just off of Highway 85 in Kings Mountain.

Channel 9 has reported on Burris’ disappearance since 2021.

“It’s weird not being able to go to the one person that was always there for me when I needed her the most,” Katira told Lemon on Tuesday.

Her mother’s remains were found in February 2022 at Ferguson Park in Gastonia. Police say it took years to be certain of her identity, but officers told Katira on Monday that there were no signs of foul play.

“I know that she is at peace and happy and is no longer hurting, and I’m trying to keep that in mind,” Katira said.

But she can’t fight the feeling that something isn’t right. She said her mother had no friends or family in Gastonia and she is certain her mother didn’t know about this park.

“I can’t believe that she could have went out there out of her own will. It’s just not adding up for me or my family,” Katira said.

Police are still asking for anyone with information about Burris’ disappearance to call them.

Katira said that information could mean real closure for her and her family.

“There’s still things missing that I need closure on,” Katira said.

For now, the investigation is waiting on the next crucial tip.

(VIDEO: ‘It’s humbling’: Woman hikes to deliver supplies to residents in Kings Mountain)

‘It’s humbling’: Woman hikes to deliver supplies to residents in Kings Mountain

©2025 Cox Media Group