David & Nicole Tepper Foundation donates $100,000 to relief efforts in Texas

CHARLOTTE — The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Global Empowerment Mission to aid relief efforts in Texas following devastating flooding.

The flooding has resulted in 120 confirmed deaths across six counties in Central and South Texas, prompting significant relief efforts.

The Global Empowerment Mission is involved in providing immediate relief to those affected by the flooding in Texas.

The donation from the Tepper Foundation is aimed at supporting the Global Empowerment Mission’s work in the Texas Hill Country, one of the areas severely impacted by the flooding.

