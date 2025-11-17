Day 2 of CBP in Charlotte, protestors gather in front of Department of Homeland Security

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9’s Glenn Counts went to the Homeland Security Building Sunday where protestors were in front of the entrance.

Federal security officers prevented them from gaining access to the parking lot and to the building itself.

We talked to one of the organizers who declined to be interviewed. He’s affiliated with the Democratic Socialist Movement and Charlotte Uprising.

About 40-50 people were there and many of them are not affiliated with any group like Steven Freirstein and Kate Engerer. They came to express their displeasure with Border Patrol.

“I think that just having the general empathy for other humans, just trying to live a life here in America,” Engerer said. “Seeing them disturbed in their regular routine and standing up for what I believe.”

“We actually have some Hispanic people in our family and we’re seeing them afraid and concerned about what’s going on,” said Freirstein.

The protestors had been there since around 7 p.m. Sunday. We don’t know how long they planned to be out there, but everything had been peaceful.

