Border Patrol arrests dozens in first day of Charlotte operations

CHARLOTTE — We’re learning more about the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation that started Saturday morning in Charlotte, and officials revealed how many people were taken into custody on the first day.

Border Patrol agents were spotted in Charlotte early Saturday morning after the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that immigration enforcement efforts would ramp up this weekend.

Channel 9 crews spotted agents in south and east Charlotte, but videos shared on social media showed immigration arrests taking place in neighborhoods and near shopping centers across the city Saturday.

On Sunday, CBP Commander Gregory Bovino revealed that 81 people were taken into custody on Saturday.

CBP says the number stands at 81 people arrested in Charlotte so far during their operation. Another post by Commander Bovino says they are still sifting through those arrests. @wsoctv https://t.co/lNYF1FKyTW — Eli Brand (@EliBrandTV) November 16, 2025

Bovino hasn’t shared many details about CBP’s operation in Charlotte, but he confirmed that agents went to a “big box hardware store” to arrest at least one person.

The names of those taken into custody haven’t been released yet. Bovino shared photos of several people on his X profile, but didn’t share their names. The Department of Homeland Security issued a news release on Saturday that identified seven people with prior criminal charges.

We’re working on getting more details on the arrests and CBP operations in Charlotte on Sunday. Check back for updates.

