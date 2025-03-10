Deadline for Helene disaster unemployment assistance is today

NORTH CAROLINA — The deadline for those hoping to apply for disaster unemployment assistance is Monday.

According to WLOS in Asheville, assistance is available to those who lost work due to Hurricane Helene last September.

WLOS reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is asking all applicants provide the following information:

Name, and addresses of all employers in the last 24 months

County of residence, employment

Mailing address and zip code

Valid telephone number

Social Security number or alien registration number

Applicants will also have to apply for state unemployment benefits, and provide proof of employment and income, if they were self-employed before Helene, WLOS says.

To receive disaster unemployment benefits, WLOS reports FEMA requires documentation must be submitted within 21 days of state unemployment filing.

Visit disasterassistance.gov to apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

In other Helene recovery news, the state Senate voted last week on a fourth round of disaster relief for Western North Carolina.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein visited Yancey County on Thursday to meet with Helene survivors after the state Senate’s vote.

Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said his mom lost her home during the storm. Four of her neighbors died from flash flooding.

Hilliard’s mother, Susie, is now rebuilding and got to speak to the Gov. Stein.

“It means a lot that he cares enough to come out and see the devastation,” Susie Hilliard said. “Just try to help us to get our life back.”

WATCH BELOW: Gov. Stein visits western NC after Senate approves round of Helene disaster relief

