Deadly accident shuts do I-40 West in Iredell County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A deadly accident on Interstate Highway 40 West forced closures on the major highway, North Carolina State Highway Patrol released.

The exit at the 146-mile marker near U.S. Route 64 in Statesville is blocked off while NCSHP investigates.

NCSHP sent the notice just after 1 p.m. Saturday and said the road will be shut down for at least an hour.

Drivers will be detoured before the exit and then back onto I-40.

Channel 9 has reached out for more information regarding fatalities and the accident.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

