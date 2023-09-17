Deadly crash shuts down road in east Charlotte, CMPD investigating

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte.

Around 3:45 a.m., police released a statement asking the public to avoid the area on Conference Drive near Idlewild Road as the Major Crash Investigation Unit conducts their investigation.

No further information has been released by police.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene said he saw two cars with heavy front damage.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

