Death investigation underway in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One person was pronounced deceased in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning, MEDIC said.

A person was pronounced deceased by paramedics at the 6500 block of Brookshire Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, according to MEDIC.

The person was pronounced deceased at a gas station in the area. The cause of death has not been made available.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

