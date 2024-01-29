Defense attorneys demand more evidence in Allisha Watts case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Attorneys representing James Dunmore, the man accused of killing Charlotte woman Allisha Watts, are demanding to see more evidence in the case.

July 2023 was the last time Watts was seen in Charlotte. She was leaving her ex-boyfriend, James Dunmore’s, home in University City.

Watts’ disappearance sparked a search that lasted until late August, when her body was found in Montgomery County. Dunmore was charged with murder.

More than six months after Watts’ body was found, her supporters remain committed to getting justice for her.

“I came this far because I want to see his face, and so he could see my face,” said Carolyn Cuthbertson.

In court on Monday, the defense was prepared to ask the judge for Dunmore’s $1 million bond to be lowered if they don’t get crucial pieces of information and evidence from the prosecution.

Dunmore was expected in court, but his attorney said the case still remains in the preliminary phase so there was no reason for him to show up.

“Day after day, we come in here and there’s no more news than the previous,” said Rachel Moore, another of Watts’ supporters.

The defense attorney said she is in a waiting game too, telling the judge there is still no cause of death, no autopsy, and they are still waiting on key pieces of evidence from prosecutors.

“Now that it’s already broadcast that nobody’s doing anything right now and bringing any information to the table, now we know what needs to be done,” Moore said.

But prosecutors told the court they’re facing their own challenges, saying the case involves multiple agencies. They said Watts’ body was in poor condition after she was found in a pond. They said getting data from her Mercedes, which Dunmore was found in, is tricky.

“I do feel like the family deserves answers, and they need action,” Moore said.

The judge didn’t hold back with his concerns, saying that if nothing is being provided, it is “either grossly negligent or there’s been a lack of attention” to Watts’ case.

The judge gave prosecutors 45 days to produce the requested items.

“We need answers in our whole community as to what happened,” Cuthbertson said.

The judge added that if the prosecution can’t meet that deadline, they run the risk of some evidence being ruled inadmissible if and when this case goes to trial.

