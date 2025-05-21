Deputies on breakfast break save choking man at Waxhaw restaurant

WAXHAW, N.C. — A group of Union County deputies were having breakfast at a Waxhaw restaurant when their morning break quickly turned into a life-saving mission.

The restaurant’s owner told Channel 9’s Gina Esposito that he’s glad the deputies were there because he’s not sure what would’ve happened if they hadn’t been.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies were having breakfast early on May 4 at Stacks in Waxhaw.

“The waitress came over and asked us if we could go help this guy that was choking,” Deputy Sarah Tucker said. “He was a booth over from us.”

A 78-year-old man was struggling to breathe.

“One of our sergeants, Sgt. Williams, performed the Heimlich (maneuver) on him,” the deputy said.

The food was dislodged, and the man could finally breath.

Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Maye said they are thankful the deputies were in the right place at the right time.

“It goes without saying, I don’t think they expected to do that in that moment, but I’m glad they were there because this situation could’ve ended differently,” said Maye, public information officer.

The deputies said they do annual life-saving training, including how to save a choking victim, CPR, and how to use an AED.

The waitress declined to speak with Esposito about the rescue.

