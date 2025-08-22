Deputies investigating homicide in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County sheriff deputies are investigating a homicide at a mobile home on Highway 126, west of Morganton.

The investigation is being conducted by several investigators from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

It is unclear what led up to the homicide. An arrest has not been made, but interviews are underway.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and contact them.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: Mooresville pet facility fined nearly $2K after dog escape, safety violations)

Mooresville pet facility fined nearly $2K after dog escape, safety violations

©2025 Cox Media Group