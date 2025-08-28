Deputies search for mother accused of abducting 8-month-old in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible case of parental abduction.

Deputies said 30-year-old Carmen Edith Rodriguez has taken 8-month-old Samantha Roetzel from the 100 block of Cotswold Court.

Rodriguez allegedly drove away in a black Kia K4 sedan with a Virginia license plate that reads TCB-9808. This vehicle is a Hertz rental.

Deputies said Rodriguez may also be with an unknown woman heading towards Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rodriguez or Roetzel is asked to call 911 immediately.

