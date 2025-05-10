CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who allegedly rammed their car into a patrol vehicle following a chase.

Deputies said the search is taking place in the area of Highway 72 Bypass between West End Road and Flint Street.

They said the suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle, rammed the side of a deputy’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Deputies searching for chase suspect accused of ramming patrol vehicle

That deputy only sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said it was using a bloodhound tracking team to search the area, as well as drones.

Residents in the area are asked to lock all doors and vehicles and notify 911 if they see or hear anything suspicious.

VIDEO: Gas station robbery near Boone leads to chase, deputy shot in Tennessee

Gas station robbery near Boone leads to chase, deputy shot in Tennessee

©2025 Cox Media Group