Suspect with knife shot by deputy at local Family Dollar

HARMONY, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement units responded to the Family Dollar on Harmony Highway in Harmony after a deputy shot someone carrying a knife on Monday afternoon, the Iredell County sheriff said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over scene where more than a dozen deputies’ vehicles were in the parking lot.

A deputy who was on patrol in the area first responded at about 3:30 p.m. when the suspect with the knife tried to get inside the store.

Deputies used a Taser but were unsuccessful. The suspect advanced on a deputy and was told to stop but they didn’t.

That was when the shooting happened.

Police crime tape was wrapped around much of the lot as investigators canvassed the area.

No deputies were hurt.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem.

No additional details have been made available.

