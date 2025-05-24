Local

Developer touts timing of new South End project

By Charlotte Business Journal
CHARLOTTE — Avery Hall’s latest Charlotte project broke ground this week in South End.

The Brooklyn, New York-based developer began work May 21 on its Poindexter Drive apartment project. The development, a 263-unit midrise multifamily project at 2801 S. Tryon St., will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as 1,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Its amenities will include a two-floor coworking cafe and lounge, a fitness center with outdoor fitness lawn, a fourth-floor pool courtyard, an eighth-floor sky lounge and a pickleball court.

