Developers look to create ‘new main street’ in Tega Cay with $250M project

TEGA CAY, S.C. — Tega Cay has landed a large mixed-use project with an estimated $250 million investment. Mayor Chris Gray said at today’s groundbreaking for the project that it is the “start of a bold new chapter in Tega Cay.”

Kinger Development Group and Charlotte Living Realty Group hosted local officials today to celebrate the construction start for The Grove at Tega Cay. The project calls for 150 homes and townhomes, 225 apartments and over 100,000 square feet of commercial space upon buildout. The Grove will be built in three phases expected to take five to seven years to develop.

“I think the biggest thing we’re trying to create is a new main street, a destination for this part of town,” Paul Sagadin, managing partner of Charlotte Living Realty, told CBJ. “They have a lot of development opportunities and opportunities for business.”

