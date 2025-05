CHARLOTTE — Superstar Diana Ross will be coming to Uptown Charlotte this fall; however, there is a catch.

According to the Charlotte Observer, she will be performing at the newly renovated Carolina Theatre for the member-only club, Music with Friends.

The concert is set to take place on October 23, but you have to join the club to see Ross come out.

You can apply here.

VIDEO: Historic Carolina Theatre reopens in Uptown

