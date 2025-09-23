District leaders approve new attendance boundaries in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The Clover School District will have new attendance boundaries.

District leaders unanimously approved the plans tonight.

New elementary, middle and high schools are set to open next year. Homes on the east side of the district will be zoned for the new Lake Wylie High.

Homes west would go to Clover High.

Lines for middle and elementary school will be shifted to balance enrollment at each school.

