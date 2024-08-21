DNC Night 3: Tim Walz, Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi to take the stage

CHICAGO — If any Democrat played a role in getting President Joe Biden to drop out, many think it was former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The influential Democrat says her only goal is to win and Wednesday night, she’ll make the case that Vice President Kamala Harris will.

Pelosi, former President Bill Clinton, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday. But all eyes in primetime will be on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. It’s an important address as the public still learns and forms opinions about the teacher turned politician turned Vice Presidential pick.

For the most part, Democrats are universal in their praise of Walz. He’s described as a Midwest dad who can talk to all voters. Fifty GOP veterans, including two from South Carolina, are condemning Walz for misstating his military record.

Charlotte-based Democratic strategist Douglas Wilson says he is a strong pick.

“It really balances out the ticket. It shows that these two individuals came from humble beginnings and worked their way up to where they are now, which is the story of America, right? The story of America is about being able to live the American dream, and these two are doing it,” Wilson said. “Like [former President Barack] Obama said last night, Walz is someone who should be in politics. He was a school teacher, he was a coach, he came from a modest background like many other Americans in our country and that makes him a perfect choice for her.”

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will address the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Mecklenburg County Democrats eye gains

If two more Democrats voted in each precinct in Mecklenburg County in 2020, Cheri Beasley would be Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court. Mecklenburg County is a blue county, but party leadership says improvements in Meck mean Democrat wins statewide.

Charles DeLoach of the Mecklenburg Democratic Party understands why some are hesitant to vote.

“I get it, man, it’s hard to feel at the end of the day that people are delivering for you when the problems aren’t being resolved and you have to pay the bill today,” he said.

He says it is on the party to convince those voters that they are working for them and that their vote matters.

“I understand it’s tough to actually make that connection between the policies happening in Raleigh or in Washington and the kitchen table, but that can make a huge difference in your life,” he said.

In the 2022 election, the average turnout statewide was 51%. In Wake County, 56% of registered voters cast a ballot. In Mecklenburg that number was 45%.

Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Drew Kromer says increasing that turnout even a little will make a big difference.

“Mecklenburg County is the county that has all the additional voters that are needed to make sure the Democrats win statewide,” Kromer said.

The party now has full-time staff, which is helping coordinate volunteers who are knocking on doors, hosting events, and making calls. Kromer says with Harris at the top of the ticket, more people are ready to help.

“People are fired up. They’re excited,” he said. “They see new energy and I think at the end of the day, when voters get excited, when people show up, that’s when things start to change.”

(VIDEO: Democrats turn toward Harris at DNC)

Democrats turn toward Harris at DNC

©2024 Cox Media Group