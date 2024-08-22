Dog bites, seriously injures 3-year-old playing in yard, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A child was seriously injured by a dog Monday night in northeast Mecklenburg County, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

At about 8:50 p.m., Animal Care and Control officers were called to the dog attack involving a 3-year-old child in the 5400 block of Cameron Commons Parkway.

MEDIC was on scene when officers got there.

A group of children were in the front yard playing when three dogs, owned by the victim’s family, were let out of the garage, according to the investigation.

“Two of the dogs playfully knocked the victim to the ground when the third dog approached and began to bite the victim and dragged them down the driveway,” CMPD stated in a news release.

Several adults ran toward the child and tried to stop the attack.

Two people fired gunshots near the dog, and it ran into the garage.

MEDIC took the child who had serious injuries to Atrium Health Main.

The owner surrendered the dog to Animal Care and Control.

The canine will be held for a 10-day rabies quarantine and will be euthanized after that ends.

The investigation is ongoing.

