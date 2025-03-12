Dog kills raccoon infected with rabies, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A raccoon killed by a dog in Gastonia has tested positive for rabies, marking the third confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday on Robinwood Road when a dog killed a raccoon. The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccination and received a booster shot shortly after the encounter.

The raccoon was impounded by Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement and sent to the state Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh for testing. The positive rabies results were confirmed on Tuesday.

Following the confirmation, Animal Care and Enforcement conducted a neighborhood canvass in the Robinwood Road area to let residents know and verify rabies vaccinations for local pets.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

Officials emphasize the importance of keeping pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of both animals and the community.

This case highlights the ongoing presence of rabies in the area, underscoring the need for vigilance and preventive measures among pet owners.

VIDEO: Gaston County confirms first case of rabies

