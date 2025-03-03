Gaston County confirms second case of rabies

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Gaston County, police said.

According to officers, a family called to report their two dogs killed a raccoon in their Gastonia yard on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The Gaston County Police Department said the family did not come in contact with the raccoon and both dogs have their rabies vaccine.

Animal Care notified neighbors on Dumbarton Road, as well as the Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services.

This is the second case of rabies in the county this year.

In January, Animal Care said a family dog killed a fox at a home along Plymouth Street in Gastonia. That fox later tested positive for rabies.

No humans had contact with the animal.

