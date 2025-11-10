Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A massive tree fell into a south Charlotte roadway Monday morning.

The tree is blocking Colony Road in front of Myers Park High School.

Video from the scene shows cars being turned around at the site. There are no major traffic backups at this time.

So far, there is no word on when crews will remove the tree from the road.

