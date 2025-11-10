Local

Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Colony Road Downed Tree
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A massive tree fell into a south Charlotte roadway Monday morning.

ALSO READ >> How to catch a dying tree before it falls

The tree is blocking Colony Road in front of Myers Park High School.

Video from the scene shows cars being turned around at the site. There are no major traffic backups at this time.

So far, there is no word on when crews will remove the tree from the road.

VIDEO: Woman rescued after tree falls onto east Charlotte apartment complex

Woman rescued after tree falls onto east Charlotte apartment complex

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read