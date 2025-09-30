Driver charged after fatal bicycle crash in University City

CHARLOTTE — A fatal collision between a vehicle and a bicycle occurred early Sunday morning in the University City Division of Charlotte, resulting in the death of 59-year-old Paul Joseph Rucker.

The crash happened at approximately 2:22 a.m. on E. W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a damaged bicycle on the side of the road and Rucker unresponsive nearby.

A Ford Focus, driven by 44-year-old Kesha Latamria Jackson, was located in the middle of the roadway with damage to its front end.

MEDIC pronounced Rucker deceased at the scene.

Jackson and her 26-year-old passenger were not injured and refused medical treatment.Preliminary investigations suggest Rucker was riding his bicycle westbound in the middle of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

While neither speed nor impairment is indicated for Jackson, she was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to register, and no liability insurance.

It remains unknown if impairment was a factor for Rucker, as toxicology results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

