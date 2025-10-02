Driver flees deadly hit-and-run scene in Albemarle; arrested at home

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning at the intersection of NC Highway 24/27 and Henson Street in Albemarle.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. when officers from the Albemarle Police Department responded to the scene of the collision. The pedestrian, who sustained critical injuries, was transported to Atrium Health Stanly and later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Alston Paul Burr of Albemarle, fled the scene but was later located at his residence and taken into custody.

Burr faces charges of driving while impaired and felony hit and run resulting in death.

The Albemarle Police Department is working to notify the victim’s next of kin, and the identity of the victim will not be released until notification is made.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Lieutenant P. Huneycutt at 704-984-9519.

