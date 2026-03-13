Driver charged with multiple felonies after striking child near school bus stop

CHARLOTTE — A driver faces several felony charges after authorities say he struck a child while passing a stopped school bus in University City on Thursday morning.

Adarius Oliver is accused of hitting the minor victim at approximately 6:52 a.m. near the intersection of Hitchcock Lane and McCullough Drive before fleeing the scene.

The incident involved Charlotte Mecklenburg School bus #1957, which was stopped to pick up children with its stop sign deployed and illuminated. According to investigators, the impact of the collision pulled the child underneath the vehicle, resulting in serious injuries and hospitalization.

Oliver was allegedly driving a white 2015 Dodge Charger when the incident occurred. Authorities state he did not immediately stop at the scene or call for emergency services after striking the child.

Approximately 11 minutes after the collision, Oliver returned to the intersection at 7:03 a.m.

By the time he arrived back at the scene, the victim had already been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Oliver faces multiple counts including felony failure to stop or remain at the scene when injury occurs and felony passing or failing to stop for a school bus. He is also charged with reckless driving causing injury and driving while his license was revoked.

VIDEO: Student struck at school bus stop in University City

Student struck at school bus stop in University City

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