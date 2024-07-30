Driver flees on foot after crashing into house, cars

CHARLOTTE — Tyonna Cohn said she was rushing to catch her Lyft ride Thursday morning when she heard a loud bang outside near Oakdale Road.

“As I’m walking out the house, my Lyft driver, he calls and he’s, like, ‘There’s a car in the house,’” Cohn said. “And I’m like, ‘There’s a car in the house?’”

Cohn said she walked outside to find two of her family’s cars damaged, and a gutter was knocked off her home.

A white sedan also crashed into Shirley Bailey’s house next door.

“It sounded like it could’ve been a gun,” said Bailey. “I don’t know. Everything comes to your mind.”

Tire tracks and debris were left behind from the crash, and the homeowners were left to figure out how they would pay for repairs.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Bailey said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the driver walked away before speaking with officers.

Cohn said she saw the woman but that she was long gone by the time a tow truck arrived.

“She left the car, and there were things in the car,” Cohn said. “She had bags and things in there. I believe she said, ‘I’d be back.’”

She wants the driver to stick to her word and take responsibility.

“Just take accountability and show up and say, ‘That was me,’” Cohn said.

Police didn’t release suspect information.

Channel 9 asked if the car was stolen. Police only said that it was part of the investigation.

