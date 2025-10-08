Driver killed in Chester County crash involving Freightliner and Jeep Wrangler

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fatal collision occurred on October 8 involving a 2025 Freightliner and a 2024 Jeep Wrangler in Chester County.

The Jeep Wrangler, traveling south on Catawba River Road, struck the Freightliner, which was traveling east on Pendergras Blvd.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol is ongoing, as authorities work to determine the cause of the collision.

