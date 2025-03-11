Dry conditions in area increase risk of spreading fire

CHARLOTTE — The southern half of the area is under moderate drought conditions, with severe conditions in Chesterfield, Richmond, and Anson counties, meteorologist Joe Puma said on Tuesday.

These dry ground conditions make it easier for fires to start and spread.

Puma said that when we are talking about fire weather conditions, there are several key factors:

Dry ground conditions (drought conditions)

Warm temperatures

Breezy conditions

Those factors help fires start and spread rapidly.

Temperatures will warm up this week with highs reaching into the mid-to-upper-70s. With this dry ground, any fire that gets going could spread quickly.

VIDEO: York County firefighters assist in battling wildfires in Horry County

York County firefighters assist in battling wildfires in Horry County

©2025 Cox Media Group