Duke and Virginia set for ACC Championship showdown in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Duke and Virginia will compete for the ACC Championship tomorrow at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown on Saturday.

Virginia enters the game ranked 18th in the country and will make its second appearance in the ACC Championship. Duke finished the conference season with a 6-2 record, securing their spot in the title game through a tiebreaker.

The game will have implications for the College Football Playoff.

Virginia and Duke last faced each other a few weeks ago, with the Cavaliers winning decisively, 34-17. Since then, Duke has regained momentum, winning their last games of the season.

“You’ve got to throw out what you did in the previous game to be honest with you. This game is going to come down to execution,” said Tony Elliott, Virginia’s head football coach.

“We’ve had a schedule that has challenged us, that has improved us as the year has gone on,” Duke head coach Manny Diaz added. “I think that’s a part of why we’re in this game...who we’ve played has been difficult.”

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Michael Jordan testifies in NASCAR antitrust trial, says he had no choice but to sue)

Michael Jordan testifies in NASCAR antitrust trial, says he had no choice but to sue

©2025 Cox Media Group