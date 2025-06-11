Durag Fest, the Carolinas’ largest Juneteenth event, moves to northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Carolinas’ largest Juneteenth event is moving to a new home in northeast Charlotte

According to the Charlotte Observer, the 8th annual Durag Fest will be held at the Blackbox Theater and the Pine in the Sugar Creek area.

Previously, it was held at Camp North End.

Organizers said the change allows for more comfort and creativity.

The adults-only event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21st, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

