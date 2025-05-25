Eclectic tapas restaurant from Atlanta snaps up South End site

CHARLOTTE — This eclectic tapas restaurant is targeting a mid-2026 opening in South End.

The Iberian Pig has inked a deal for 4,600 square feet at 110 East. That 24-story, 370,000-square-foot tower at 110 East Blvd. is being developed by Stiles Corp. and Shorenstein Properties.

The Atlanta-based concept looks forward to being part of Charlotte’s diverse dining scene, founder Federico Castellucci III says. It’s the perfect spot to catch up with friends, enjoy date night or take advantage of daily happy hour specials.

“We’ve had our eyes set on Charlotte for a long time now and are ecstatic to bring The Iberian Pig to such a flourishing city. Over my many visits, I’ve been struck by how much people love living here and how much pride they take in the city,” he says.

