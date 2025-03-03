Elderly woman killed, 1 hurt in Gaston County house fire

ALEXIS, N.C. — An elderly woman is dead and another person hurt after a house fire Sunday night in Gaston County.

It happened around 7 p.m. in a neighborhood on Alexis High Shoals Road, Gaston County Communications said.

The neighborhood is located in the community of Alexis, just north of Stanley.

Officials said a family member tried to save the 82-year-old woman from the fire and was hurt in the process.

At the time crews arrived, Gaston County Fire said more than 75 percent of the home was already engulfed in flames.

The fire was under control by 7:30 p.m., according to officials.

Gaston County Fire said the blaze likely started from a flammable item near a space heater.

