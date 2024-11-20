Electrical fire impacts CATS Blue Line in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An electrical fire inside a substation near 9th Street Station in Uptown Charlotte affected the Blue Line service Wednesday morning, officials confirmed to Channel 9.

The fire happened just before 7 a.m.

The Charlotte Area Transit System had to put a bus bridge between Carson and Sugar Creek stations.

A CATS spokesperson told Channel 9 there’s no estimated timeframe on repairs, but the bus bridge will be in place until the repairs are finished.

