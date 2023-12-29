Emergency crews searching for missing person in Cape Fear River

LEE COUNTY, N.C. — Rescuers found and saved for people reported missing in the Cape Fear River, but one person still hasn’t been found.

Emergency crews are expected to resume the search Friday for the missing person.

Lee County officials say a group of five were reported missing on Thursday. Hours after they disappeared, crews rescue four of them;

All four were checked by first responders before being released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

