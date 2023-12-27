Missing man found dead in car inside river, deputies say

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A 71-year-old man who was reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

Barry Robert Hertel was last seen at Lowes Hardware in Banner Elk on Saturday.

search (North Carolina Center for Missing Persons)

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 911 dispatch received reports about a vehicle in the river off NC 194 near Sam Eller Road.

At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive man in a silver passenger car that was partially submerged in the river. The registration number for the vehicle confirmed it belonged to Hertel.

Hertel was also confirmed to be the deceased man in the vehicle.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it will be investigating this accident.

VIDEO: Missing Charlotte man’s SUV spotted in South Carolina, CMPD says

Missing Charlotte man’s SUV spotted in South Carolina, CMPD says









©2023 Cox Media Group