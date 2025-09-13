Emergency services respond to facility explosion in New London

NEW LONDON, N.C. — An explosion occurred at the Fiberon Manufacturing Facility in New London on Friday.

Emergency services, including multiple fire departments and Stanly County EMS, responded swiftly to the scene on Random Drive. Fire crews worked to ensure the safety of all employees and address fire hazards following the explosion.

Stanly County EMS treated four patients with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of the injured were transported to Atrium Health Stanly, while the other two were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Fire departments from New London, Bethany, Albemarle, Richfield-Misenheimer, Oakboro, and Monroe were involved in the response efforts. Crews remained on the scene throughout the night to manage the situation.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation by several agencies, including the Stanly County Fire Marshal’s Office, the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina Department of Insurance, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

