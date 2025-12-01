Estella Patterson takes over as CMPD chief

CHARLOTTE — Estella Patterson will begin her tenure as Charlotte’s next chief of police Monday, according to our partners at The Charlotte Observer.

Outgoing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings is set to hand over the reigns ahead of his official retirement date at the end of the year.

Patterson is a familiar face with the department. She spent 25 years with CMPD and was the deputy chief before she left to lead Raleigh Police as chief.

Patterson says her top priority will be the health of her officers. She says she is focusing on morale within the department, boosting recruitment, accountability and collaborating with the community.

Jennings will stay with the department to help with the transition.

VIDEO: CMPD makes history with appointment of next police chief

CMPD makes history with appointment of next police chief

©2025 Cox Media Group