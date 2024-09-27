Evacuations ordered as Lake Lure Dam failure ‘imminent,’ officials say

LAKE LURE, N.C. — The failure of a dam in a western North Carolina town is “imminent,” emergency officials said just before 11 a.m. Friday.

In a Facebook post, Rutherford County emergency management said anyone below the Lake Lure Dam needed to evacuate to higher ground as quickly as possible.

About an hour before that, authorities warned water was overtopping the dam. They asked residents along surrounding roads to move to higher ground.

The failure will impact neighbors in Cleveland County as well. The sheriff’s office asked anyone who lives along Waterway Drive, Abes Mountain Road, and the Broad River to evacuate.

Lake Lure is a small lake town located about 30 miles east of Asheville. The town is next to Chimney Rock, which is home to an iconic North Carolina hike of the same name.

The town is known for its lake, which sits at the center of the town. It also houses the Lake Lure Inn, a historic inn where the cast and crew of the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” stayed during filming.

The town is one of many in western North Carolina suffering from the effects of Tropical Storm Helene.

Early Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said two deaths in the state can be attributed to the storm: One in Catawba County and another in Charlotte.

MEDIC told Channel 9 that one person died and another was hurt when a tree fell onto a home around 5 a.m. Friday in northwest Charlotte.

On Thursday, a 4-year-old died in a crash in Catawba County. Three other people, including two other children, were hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

