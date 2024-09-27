Western NC prepares for potentially catastrophic flooding

Western North Carolina is in a race Thursday night to prepare for potentially historic and catastrophic flooding.

“If it’s as bad they say it’s going to get, it might hit our ceiling in here,” said Anna Rowley, a store manager.

Managers at the Palm Village Lilly Pulitzer store in Asheville’s Biltmore Village aren’t taking any chances Thursday night.

Buncombe County officials warned residents that flooding from Hurricane Helene could rival that of Asheville’s flood of 1916 when multiple dams were breached and 80 people were killed.

“We are just bagging up all the product and taking it to another location, higher elevation and on the third floor,” Rowley said.

Businesses and homes all along low-lying areas by the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers have doors barricaded with plastic tarps and sandbags.

“Last night, there was a flash flood, and from what we understand it’s supposed to be worse than it was last night,” Rowley said.

Some parts of the area were not passable Wednesday night due to a storm that wasn’t related to the hurricane.

“I’ve been here like two years and I haven’t seen this happen yet, so I’m kind of worried about tomorrow,” said resident Liz Hauswirth.

Emergency management officials predict Hurricane Helene could impact at least 15,000 people in the area who have been urged to self-evacuate.

“I have a new house,” Hauswirth said. “I just bought my house, so I’m like, I want to get down in the crawlspace, see what’s going on, but I do feel lucky that I’m uphill.”

The rivers aren’t even expected to crest until Friday night into Saturday morning.

In addition to the flooding threat, emergency officials are predicting the Asheville area could see some of the highest tropical storm force winds.

