‘Evil act’: SBI pushes for leads after rock through windshield kills woman

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — It’s been nearly 500 days since 23-year-old Brittany Ferguson was killed after a person threw a rock into her windshield.

Now, there’s a renewed push to find the suspect behind her killing, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the crash that happened last year along Conley Road in Burke County.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with Ferguson’s father and learned that a tip line has now been set up, and they’re also working on a reward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Near the crash scene on Conley Road, you can still see flowers that have been left for Brittany Ferguson. Her family members are still hoping for answers in the case.

“Sometimes I think it was a prank gone wrong, but I would think if that was the case, somebody would have come forth by now,” said Nick Ferguson, her father. “Seeing how that hasn’t happened, my only alternative is to think it’s a deliberate evil act.”

Ferguson says the accident along Conley Road south of Morganton happened after Brittany and her sister, Mary, went to church in two separate cars. The family had gathered at his home for Mary’s wedding that weekend, and Brittany was supposed to be the maid of honor.

“They had a really good day and they went to church that night and they were coming home from church; and Mary made it and Brittany didn’t,” Nick told Faherty.

The SBI says it’s working closely with sheriff deputies and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in hopes of identifying the person responsible for Brittany’s death. State troopers believe the rock possible came from a passing vehicle, killing the 23-year-old and sending her car into a nearby home.

The SBI says they’re continuing to get leads in the case, but they don’t know a motive behind Brittany’s death. They’re hoping the reward and new tip line will help.

“I would hope someone would do the right thing and come forth and, you know, do what’s right,” Ferguson said.

The tip line is 828-764-9558.

(VIDEO: Bus driver calmly helps deer who crashed through windshield)

Bus driver calmly helps deer who crashed through windshield “I wanted to get her off the bus. I was afraid it was going to try to run to the back of the bus and get hurt,” driver Alisha Sutton said. (NCD)

©2025 Cox Media Group