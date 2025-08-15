Ex-Belmont Abbey player seeks justice in appeal of assault conviction

Isiah Josue, a former starting point guard for Belmont Abbey, is appealing his misdemeanor assault conviction following a campus fight last year.

Josue was one of nine basketball players arrested after a Halloween party at Belmont Abbey, but only two were convicted.

Josue received a 90-day suspended sentence and a $1,000 fine, which he is now contesting.

“It’s very important because at the end of the day I have to get my justice for what’s right,” Josue said, emphasizing his desire to clear his name.

His father, Samuel Josue, who works for the Florida Department of Corrections, supports his son’s appeal, stating, “This has to be cleaned up cause he’s too young, he’s got a whole life ahead of him.”

Josue maintains his innocence, claiming, “No, I was not involved in a fight; you could see me step away.” Despite this, he was one of the players convicted.

The family is also facing challenges with Josue’s eligibility to transfer and play basketball at Livingstone College, which they believe is being delayed by Belmont Abbey.

Belmont Abbey College has acknowledged the situation, stating they are seeking further clarification while following their policies and procedures.

