Expert tips to protect your home this winter

CHARLOTTE — The cold temperatures have arrived, and winter will bring even chillier weather. Consumer Reports walks through the steps to take now to protect your home when that happens.

“Getting out ahead of winter could save you a lot of money on your energy bills and in the form of preventable repairs,” Consumer Reports’ Paul Hope said.

Hope says small issues now can turn into big ones down the road.

“The classic example is a burst pipe,” he said. “It may only be a few bucks to protect it now, but if you don’t do it, you may end up with a repair that can cost thousands later on in the winter.”

Hope recommends insulating any exposed copper or PVC pipes in your basement, under sinks, in attics or crawl spaces, and along exterior walls. While you’re in those spaces, inspect your insulation to save money two ways.

“The first and most obvious is that it’s gonna keep the heat in living quarters where it belongs, and you’re not going to be wasting money heating an attic,” he said. “The second is it can actually prevent ice dams from forming on your roof, which can lead to costly repairs.”

Next, set your service appointments. Get your chimney, furnace, or boiler inspected and serviced to make sure they run safely at peak performance.

Then, move outside. Inspect your roof for loose shingles, clean clogged gutters and check the trees around your property.

“You want to be mindful of any trees with dead limbs, especially those that are hanging near your house,” Hope said. “They can easily snap off under the weight of snow and wintry wind and fall and do a lot of damage in the process.”

Also, make sure you know the location of your home’s water shutoff valve. If there’s a leak or a pipe burst, you’ll want to turn the water off quickly to minimize damage.

